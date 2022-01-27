American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $274.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $274.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.40.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $242.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.65 and a 200 day moving average of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

