American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 84.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 306,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 8,203.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.17. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.95 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

