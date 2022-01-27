Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Up 5.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $317.43 and last traded at $314.23. 12,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.79.

The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,790 shares of company stock worth $17,315,544. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.93.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

