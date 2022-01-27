AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after buying an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $133.39 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

