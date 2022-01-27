Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average of $220.59. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

