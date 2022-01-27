Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.96. Bank OZK posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Raymond James raised their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

