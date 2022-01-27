Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce sales of $125.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.93 million and the highest is $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $56.32. 37,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,569. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $7,090,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

