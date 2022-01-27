Analysts Anticipate Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 112.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXN shares. Pi Financial lowered Excellon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of EXN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.68. 5,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,036. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Excellon Resources has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $23.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

