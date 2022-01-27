Analysts Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to report sales of $673.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $674.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Offerpad.
Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million.
In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $97,000.
Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 3.26 on Thursday. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 3.18 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.37.
Offerpad Company Profile
OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.
