Analysts Anticipate Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to report sales of $673.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $674.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Offerpad.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The business had revenue of 540.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 500.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Offerpad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.79.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $6,664,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad in the third quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:OPAD opened at 3.26 on Thursday. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 3.18 and a 52 week high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 6.37.

Offerpad Company Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

