Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Rapid7 reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rapid7.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.53.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.79. The stock had a trading volume of 649,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.07. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $6,277,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.