Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $319.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.58 million and the highest is $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RHP traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,286. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

