Analysts Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.29). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of XENE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.52. 4,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

