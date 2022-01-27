Analysts Expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.08. Centene posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $6.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Centene stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.09. The company has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,090 shares of company stock worth $7,791,675. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

