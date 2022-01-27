Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.96). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 173,838 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 215,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,635,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

