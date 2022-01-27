Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,969 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,441. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $585.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.