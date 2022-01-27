Analysts Expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Exponent reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.44. 464,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,681. Exponent has a 52-week low of $82.13 and a 52-week high of $127.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 122.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 36.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

