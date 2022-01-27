Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.84 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 945,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 748,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,234,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,290 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

