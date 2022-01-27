Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 832.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMAX opened at $16.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.60. IMAX has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

