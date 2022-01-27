Analysts Expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies stock remained flat at $$2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 180,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.32. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

