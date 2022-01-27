Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 713.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after acquiring an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

