Analysts Expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. Prudential Financial posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year earnings of $14.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $14.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.15 to $12.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $77.27 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.04.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 241,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,110,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

