Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.37. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

SUM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $86,566,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,742,000 after buying an additional 1,102,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after buying an additional 952,426 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

