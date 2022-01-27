Analysts Expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,287 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $174,077,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $202,855,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,862. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $234.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

