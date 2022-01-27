Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

ENB opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 120.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

