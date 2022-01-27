Analysts Set Expectations for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $13.64 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKSI opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.55. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 110.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

