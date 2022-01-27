Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,285,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.