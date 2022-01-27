Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $77.50

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

KYMR traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 263,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

