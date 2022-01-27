Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $77.50

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.
In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $777,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KYMR traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 263,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,666. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
