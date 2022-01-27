Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target at $13.11

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEGEF stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.91.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.