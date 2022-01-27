Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $41.33

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

