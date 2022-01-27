Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $134.92

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.92.

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $92.94 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.