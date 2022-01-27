Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT at $808.35

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF remained flat at $$17.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

