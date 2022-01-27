Analysts Set Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

THNPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale started coverage on Technip Energies in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a report on Monday, October 25th.

THNPF opened at $15.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Technip Energies has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

