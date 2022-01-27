Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Target Price at $16.63

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 136.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 729.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 436,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. 1,430,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $622.79 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.