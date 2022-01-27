Analyzing EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of CBAK Energy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

EnerSys has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBAK Energy Technology has a beta of 3.07, meaning that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EnerSys and CBAK Energy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 CBAK Energy Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.68%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than CBAK Energy Technology.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and CBAK Energy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01% CBAK Energy Technology 119.23% -7.89% -4.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and CBAK Energy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.03 $143.37 million $3.50 20.94 CBAK Energy Technology $37.57 million 2.72 -$7.81 million $0.56 2.05

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than CBAK Energy Technology. CBAK Energy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnerSys beats CBAK Energy Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications. The company was founded ion October 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

