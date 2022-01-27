Analyzing ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Accolade has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICTS International has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accolade and ICTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -33.86% -20.66% -12.45% ICTS International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Accolade and ICTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 10 0 3.00 ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus target price of $42.90, indicating a potential upside of 157.04%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than ICTS International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and ICTS International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 6.56 -$50.65 million ($1.73) -9.65 ICTS International $248.42 million 1.13 $4.40 million N/A N/A

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade.

Summary

ICTS International beats Accolade on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About ICTS International

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate; Airport Security and Other Aviation Services; and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Airport Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America. The Authentication Technology segment involves in the development and sale of identity security software to customers, in Europe and America. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

