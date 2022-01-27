Analyzing Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A MiMedx Group $248.23 million 2.04 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -13.70

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

Risk & Volatility

Medifocus has a beta of 5.14, meaning that its stock price is 414% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Medifocus and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 248.45%.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group -12.34% N/A -16.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

