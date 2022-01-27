Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of Anthem worth $290,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 167,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,306,000 after acquiring an additional 160,731 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM opened at $428.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.33. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

