APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of APA by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of APA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in APA by 259.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

