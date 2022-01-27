APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 4.1% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $38.00. The company traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.79. 232,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,183,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Stifel Europe increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

APA Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

