ApeSwap Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $57.09 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 12% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $57.09 million and $982,138.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06608231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,647.51 or 1.00047423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00052090 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 91,584,370 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.