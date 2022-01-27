Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.27 Million

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will report $95.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.31 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $359.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.50 million to $359.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $424.34 million, with estimates ranging from $421.50 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Shares of APPN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 800,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,500. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.08. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $243.74.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,773 and have sold 12,120 shares worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

