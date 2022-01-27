Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,078 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

