Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.15 and a 200-day moving average of $155.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

