Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on APLT. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $3.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

