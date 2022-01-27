AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,998,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,906,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after buying an additional 134,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE:ATR opened at $115.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.37 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

