Arcblock Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.15 million and $11.87 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

