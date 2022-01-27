Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)’s stock price rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.83. Approximately 18,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,081,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

ARCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $723.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 82,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 141,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

