Arqma Achieves Market Capitalization of $520,026.19 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $520,026.19 and $2,283.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,021.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,402.78 or 0.06670370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00291987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $282.77 or 0.00785009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00065712 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.44 or 0.00395442 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00248813 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,176,069 coins and its circulating supply is 12,131,525 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

