Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,381 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,556 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.12% of Manhattan Associates worth $108,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.11 and a 52-week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

