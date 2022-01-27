Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $87.45 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.40% of Columbia Sportswear worth $87,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after buying an additional 295,892 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 203,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after buying an additional 195,058 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $87.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.